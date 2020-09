On September 14, the Office of the Central Guidance Commission for Building Spiritual Civilization of the Communist Party of China published the List of Cities (Regions) Participating in the 6th National Civilized City Evaluation and 263 nominated cities (regions) of the country have been qualified for the selection of the 6th National Civilized City.

11 cities in Yunnan Province were selected, including 3 prefecture-level cities, like Pu’er and so on.