Days ago, Yunnan Provincial Department of Culture & Tourism launched Top 10 ICH (intangible cultural heritage) themed tour routes. Ximeng Wa Autonomous County, Menglian Dai & Lahu & Wa Autonomous County, and Lancang Lahu Autonomous County recommended by the Pu'er City Culture & Tourism Bureau were listed among the Top 10 ICH themed tour routes for the "Southwest Yunnan--Tea Fragrance Journey" of Yunnan Province.