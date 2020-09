The motorcade carrying recipients of the Medal of the Republic and the national honorary title is accompanied by motorcycle escorts on the way to the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 8, 2020. China will hold a meeting Tuesday morning in Beijing to commend role models in the country's fight against the COVID-19 epidemic. The meeting will be held at the Great Hall of the People at 10:00 a.m. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)