Shanghai reports 3 new imported COVID-19 cases

SHANGHAI, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai reported three imported COVID-19 cases and no increase in domestically-transmitted cases on Friday, the municipal health commission said Saturday.

Two of the three cases are Chinese nationals returning from work abroad. They arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport from the Philippines on Sept. 2.

The third case is an Indian passenger who arrived at the airport on the same day from India.

All the cases have been transferred to the designated medical institution for treatment, and 61 close contacts have been put under quarantine.

As of Friday, Shanghai had reported 574 confirmed imported cases and 342 locally transmitted cases.