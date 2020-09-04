China's Sichuan Province donates medical supplies to Mozambique for COVID-19 prevention

The Director-General of Maputo Central Hospital Mouzinho Saide (3rd L, Front) receives the donation of medical supplies by China's Sichuan Provincial Government at the handover ceremony in front of the hospital, in Maputo, Mozambique, Sept. 3, 2020. The Sichuan Provincial Government of China through its health commission donated a batch of medical supplies on Thursday to Maputo Central Hospital (HCM), the largest hospital in Mozambique, to support the country's efforts in the fight against COVID-19. The supplies include 20,000 surgical masks, 5,000 N95 masks, 500 protective overalls and 300 face shields. (Photo by Israel Zefanias/Xinhua)

MAPUTO, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- The Sichuan Provincial Government of China through its health commission donated a batch of medical supplies on Thursday to Maputo Central Hospital (HCM), the largest hospital in Mozambique, to support the country's efforts in the fight against COVID-19.

The supplies include 20,000 surgical masks, 5,000 N95 masks, 500 protective overalls and 300 face shields.

Jin Tao, the representative of the Chinese medical team to Mozambique, said at the handover ceremony that the donation shows the friendly will of China, which will continue to share expertise in fighting the coronavirus.

"I believe that our friendship of decades will transcend this difficult period, our cooperation will make a major contribution to the communities affected by the pandemic," Jin said.

HCM's Director-General Mouzinho Saide recognized and thanked the donation and the training of health professionals offered by Sichuan, particularly in the area regarding the pandemic.

"The West China Hospital of Sichuan University, our first-rate partner, has been providing support and collaboration in the most difficult times of this pandemic," he said.

Saide said that since the communication platform between Sichuan and HCM was established, they have had more than 10 training courses online, and the Chinese doctors have shown a high spirit of dedication and friendship.

The director added that the training and support is fruitful, as the local doctors have learnt how to properly use surgical equipment, the hospital management of patients and other aspects related to COVID-19.