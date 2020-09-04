G20 FMs highlight coordination of cross-border management amid COVID-19 crisis

Photo taken on Sept. 3, 2020 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia shows G20 foreign ministers attending the virtual G20 Extraordinary Foreign Minister's Meeting. The Group of 20 (G20) foreign ministers highlighted on Thursday coordination of cross-border management to protect lives and livelihoods during coronavirus crisis, according to a statement by the Saudi G20 Presidency. (G20 Saudi Arabia/Handout via Xinhua)

RIYADH, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- The Group of 20 (G20) foreign ministers highlighted on Thursday coordination of cross-border management to protect lives and livelihoods during coronavirus crisis, according to a statement by the Saudi G20 Presidency.

During the extraordinary meeting, the foreign ministers acknowledged the importance of opening borders and promoting measures to allow the economy to thrive in accordance with the protective measures given by health organizations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said reopening borders would inspire human faith in cooperation in overcoming the pandemic.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, the G20 countries have been holding regular meetings to deal with impacts of the deadly virus on various sectors.

During a summit in March, the G20 leaders vowed to pump more than 5 trillion U.S. dollars into the international economy.