Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Sep 4, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China schedules 2021 postgraduate entrance exams, stresses epidemic control

(Xinhua)    21:59, September 04, 2020

BEIJING, Sept. 4 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Education on Friday said that the first-round examinations for next year's national postgraduate admissions will be held from Dec. 26 to 27, 2020.

Tests that last longer than three hours and those with special requirements will be held on Dec. 28, the ministry said.

An online consultation will be held from Sept. 19 to 23 to answer enquiries related to the exam.

The ministry has demanded efforts to implement regular COVID-19 prevention and control measures during the postgraduate enrollment, noting that online registration for the exams is encouraged.

The second round of the 2020 national exams for postgraduate admissions was postponed due to the COVID-19 epidemic.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

Full coverage

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York