China schedules 2021 postgraduate entrance exams, stresses epidemic control

BEIJING, Sept. 4 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Education on Friday said that the first-round examinations for next year's national postgraduate admissions will be held from Dec. 26 to 27, 2020.

Tests that last longer than three hours and those with special requirements will be held on Dec. 28, the ministry said.

An online consultation will be held from Sept. 19 to 23 to answer enquiries related to the exam.

The ministry has demanded efforts to implement regular COVID-19 prevention and control measures during the postgraduate enrollment, noting that online registration for the exams is encouraged.

The second round of the 2020 national exams for postgraduate admissions was postponed due to the COVID-19 epidemic.