Chinese mainland reports 10 new imported COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua)    10:39, September 05, 2020

BEIJING, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland reported ten new imported COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 2,563, the National Health Commission said Saturday.

Of the new imported cases, three were reported in Shanghai, two each in Guangdong and Yunnan, and one each in Tianjin, Fujian and Shaanxi, the commission said in its daily report.

Among all the imported cases, 2,383 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 180 remained hospitalized, with two in severe condition, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported from the imported cases.

(Web editor: Bianji, Hongyu)

