21 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

BEIJING, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- The National Health Commission said Saturday that 21 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland Friday.

There were 194 patients still being treated, including two in severe condition, the commission said in its daily report.

Altogether 80,284 patients had been cured and discharged from hospitals by the end of Friday, the report said.

As of Friday, a total of 85,112 confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported on the mainland, among whom 4,634 died of the disease.