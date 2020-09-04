CSCEC holds open day event for Egypt's new capital CBD project

The China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC) recently held an online open day event on the Central Business District (CBD) project in the new administrative capital city in Egypt.

During the event, various aspects of the progress in construction being made on the project were showcased to visitors.

The project’s EPC contract was signed between CSCEC and the Ministry of Housing, Utilities and Urban Communities of Egypt in 2016, and was the result of the Belt and Road Initiative and Egypt's Vision 2030.

Notably, the project’s 385.8-meter iconic tower is expected to be the tallest building in Africa when completed.

New construction technology has been used during the project.

Furthermore, CSCEC also placed high value on local engineering talent cultivation and promoted the development of the country’s building industry.

The company also contributed to improving local livelihoods, regional coordinated development and cultural exchanges, earning it the public’s appreciation.