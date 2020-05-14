Egyptian student in China: We are more than just different countries; we are good brothers

Mohamed Jihad is a postgraduate student from Egypt currently studying Broadcasting and Hosting Arts at the Communication University of China.

Recently, he came to the studio to record an international rendition of the popular Chinese charity song "Let the World Be Filled with Love". He is collaborating with renowned Chinese musician Guo Feng, who composed the song, and singers from around the world to show their love and support for all the countries and regions hit by the Coronavirus disease.

Mohamed Jihad is a postgraduate student from Egypt currently studying Broadcasting and Hosting Arts at the Communication University of China.

"As a famous Chinese saying goes: 'when you drink the water, don't forget those who dug the well,'" Jihad said, noting that China delivered medical supplies to his country when the virus broke out there.

"The whole world is one big family. We are more than just different countries; we are good brothers,” he said.