Zhang Caixi Expert Workstation was established in Zhenyuan County, Pu'er City

On August 17, Zhang Caixi Expert Workstation was established in Pu'er Taifeng Agricultural Technology Co., Ltd. in Zhenyuan County, Pu'er City.

Zhang Caixi is the director of Department of Botany & Plant Sciences, School of Agriculture & Biology, Shanghai Jiao Tong University (SJTU). The Zhang Caixi Expert Workstation is a citrus team’s expert workstation jointly established by SJTU and Pu'er Taifeng Agricultural Technology Co., Ltd. This workstation will take the company’s base as its technology center to serve the fruit planting enterprises and farmers in Zhenyuan County with its spin-off effects.