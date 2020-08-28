China's military 'will not dance to US' tune'

The Ministry of National Defense spokesman Wu Qian. [Photo/mod.gov.cn]

Defense Ministry vows to uphold peace as Washington ramps up provocations

The Chinese military opposes the United States ramping up its pressure and provocations against China, and promises to take "every measure necessary" to safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests as bilateral relations face an "unusually severe and complicated situation", the Ministry of National Defense said on Thursday.

When asked at a news briefing about increased US military activity around China, Senior Colonel Wu Qian, the ministry's spokesman, said that some US politicians are sabotaging China-US relations for selfish reasons and even deliberately want to create an accident or military conflict.

By doing so, Wu said, the US is disregarding the safety of front-line servicemen, the interests of people from both countries, and aspirations for peace around the world. "It will not win over any hearts," he added.

"The Chinese military will adamantly safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests, and resolutely maintain peace and stability in the region and the world," he said.

"We hope some US politicians can see the truth, be levelheaded and stop these provocations, so that China-US military relations and bilateral ties can return to their correct course."

China-US relations are facing an "unusually severe and complicated situation", Wu said. For some time, the US has kept stirring up trouble and provocations, which has seriously undermined China's sovereignty and security, as well as military-to-military relations and bilateral ties.

"China's military will not dance to the US' tune, but also we will not bow to its reckless behavior," the spokesman said.

While commenting on remarks by US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper about his possible visit to China later this year, Wu said the defense departments from both countries are still in contact and coordinating the event.

"We hope the US side can take concrete actions, and create a positive atmosphere for the visit," Wu said.

Wu stressed that it is currently very important for the two militaries to maintain communication. Both sides should enhance dialogue and prevent risks, and work together to maintain stable relations.

"We hope the US can genuinely expand its strategic vision, view China's development with rationality and an open mind, and pull itself out of the swamp of anxiety and paranoia."

In response to the US contemplating the deployment of intermediate-range ballistic missiles in Asia, most likely in Japan, Wu said that China has repeatedly voiced its opposition on this subject.