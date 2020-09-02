Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Sep 2, 2020
English>>Special Coverage >> Godsent Pu'er, Tea Source of the World

Join Forces to Build "China's No. 1 Organic Tea City"

(People's Daily Online)    14:43, September 02, 2020

On the afternoon of August 17, the signing ceremony of the Strategic Cooperation Agreement for the Development of Organic Tea Industry between the Pu'er Municipal People’s Government, Yunnan Agricultural Reclamation Group Co., Ltd., and Yunnan Branch of Agricultural Development Bank of China was held in Kunming, which officially sounded the clarion call to jointly build "China's No. 1 Organic Tea City".

As of July 1, 2020, there are as many as 132 companies in Pu'er City that have obtained 186 China's organic tea certificates, which make Pu’er City ranking first in China in terms of the number of certified organic tea companies and certificates.

 

