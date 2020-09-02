Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Sep 2, 2020
English>>Special Coverage >> Godsent Pu'er, Tea Source of the World

First Mobile 5G Base Station Opens in Jiangcheng, Pu’er

(People's Daily Online)    14:42, September 02, 2020

On July 17, Jiangcheng County, Pu'er City held the opening ceremony for the first “Mobile 5G Base Station + Gigabit Community” and the unveiling ceremony for “5G Dual Gigabit Opens A New Smart Life”, tested the 5G Internet speed on the spot and made the first 5G call in Jiangcheng county.

Participants of the ceremonies also visited the 5G Experience Hall to experience 5G network, VR technology, top speed of dual gigabit and smart family life, health screener, 5G smart scene application and other products.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)

