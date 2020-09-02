First Mobile 5G Base Station Opens in Jiangcheng, Pu’er

On July 17, Jiangcheng County, Pu'er City held the opening ceremony for the first “Mobile 5G Base Station + Gigabit Community” and the unveiling ceremony for “5G Dual Gigabit Opens A New Smart Life”, tested the 5G Internet speed on the spot and made the first 5G call in Jiangcheng county.

Participants of the ceremonies also visited the 5G Experience Hall to experience 5G network, VR technology, top speed of dual gigabit and smart family life, health screener, 5G smart scene application and other products.