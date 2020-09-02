Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Sep 2, 2020
Pu'er’s National 4A-Level Tourist Attractions Increased To 5

(People's Daily Online)    14:38, September 02, 2020

On August 13, the Yunnan Provincial Tourist Attractions Quality Rating Committee issued the "Decision on Approving 15 Tourist Attractions including the Naigu Stone Forest Tourist Attraction in Shilin County, Kunming City as National 4A-level Tourist Attractions”, and the Ancient Tea-Horse Road in Pu’er City was upgraded to a National 4A-level Tourist Attraction.

So far, the National 4A-level Tourist Attractions of Pu'er City has increased to 5, namely: Pu'er National Park, Ximeng Mengsuo Longtan Lake Tourist Attraction, Mojiang Tropic of Cancer Sign Park, Tasly Deepure Biological Tea Valley, and Ancient Tea-Horse Road Tourist Attraction.

