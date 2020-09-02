Pu'er’s National 4A-Level Tourist Attractions Increased To 5

On August 13, the Yunnan Provincial Tourist Attractions Quality Rating Committee issued the "Decision on Approving 15 Tourist Attractions including the Naigu Stone Forest Tourist Attraction in Shilin County, Kunming City as National 4A-level Tourist Attractions”, and the Ancient Tea-Horse Road in Pu’er City was upgraded to a National 4A-level Tourist Attraction.

So far, the National 4A-level Tourist Attractions of Pu'er City has increased to 5, namely: Pu'er National Park, Ximeng Mengsuo Longtan Lake Tourist Attraction, Mojiang Tropic of Cancer Sign Park, Tasly Deepure Biological Tea Valley, and Ancient Tea-Horse Road Tourist Attraction.