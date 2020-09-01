China enters semi-final in tank biathlon in int'l army games

A video screenshot shows Chinese team taking part in the tank biathlon's singles during the International Army Games 2020 in a suburb of Moscow, Russia, Aug. 29, 2020. (Xinhua)

MOSCOW, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) --The tank biathlon's singles of the ongoing International Army Games 2020 concluded in a suburb here Sunday, with the Chinese team entering the semi-final competition in the tank biathlon.

The tank biathlon's singles have drawn the participation of the crews of 45 tanks from 16 countries.

All the crews of three tanks of the Chinese team have finished their competitions and entered the semi-final in the tank biathlon.

The tank biathlon competition is composed of two stages -- the singles and the relays. The tank biathlon's relays will start on Tuesday.

The International Army Games 2020 are being held in Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan from Aug. 23 to Sept. 5.

More than 5,000 participants from 156 teams from over 30 countries and regions are competing in the games.

Over 260 contestants from six Chinese teams are participating in six competitions, including the tank biathlon.