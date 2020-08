BEIJING, Aug. 27 (Xinhua) -- China's recent military exercises were part of the routines and did not target any country, said a military spokesperson at a press conference on Thursday.

Wu Qian, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, said the drills held in the airspace and waters southeast of Qingdao and west of Lushun, as well as the ones held at Nansha islands and reefs and surrounding areas and Xisha and areas to its north, were organized according to the annual training plan.