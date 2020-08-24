Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Aug 24, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Int'l army games, military forum to help strengthen defense cooperation: Putin

(Xinhua)    09:00, August 24, 2020

MOSCOW, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin said Sunday that the International Army Games 2020 and the Army-2020 International Military Technical Forum will be significant events to "serve the purpose of strengthening ties between countries in the defense sphere."

Guests will have the opportunity to see the capabilities of the Russian Armed Forces, learn about the latest achievements of Russian and foreign defense industries, as well as successful projects of international cooperation, Putin said in a video address to participants of the two events that kicked off on Sunday, expressing hopes that relevant cooperation will be promoted at the forum.

"We understand the importance of building trust-based relationships in the areas of security and military and technical cooperation, and the importance of searching for solutions to new challenges together," he noted.

The International Army Games was initiated by the Russian Defense Ministry seven years ago. This year's event will be held in Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan from Aug. 23 to Sept. 5.

More than 5,000 participants from 156 teams from over 30 countries and regions will compete in the games. Over 260 contestants from six Chinese teams will participate in six competitions, including tank biathlon.

The Army-2020 International Military Technical Forum scheduled from Aug. 23 to 29 will attract more than 1,500 enterprises from over 70 countries and regions.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York