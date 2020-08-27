"Folk song king" sings while weaving Zhuang brocade in Guangxi

(Video edited by He Zhuoyan)

Lan Peiwen, an inheritor of the art of Zhuang brocade, joyfully sings a Zhuang ethnic folk song accompanied by the sound of looms in Xincheng county, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 20, 2020.

He came up with the following lyrics: “Let me sing a folk song for you. Xincheng county has the best-known Zhuang brocade. Go and ask people about it if you don’t believe me. It used to be presented to emperors in Beijing as tribute.”

Lan Peiwen makes Zhuang brocade at the productive protection and demonstration base in Xincheng county, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 20, 2020. (Photo/Yan Lizheng)

Lan loves singing Zhuang ethnic folk songs, and earned the title of “Folk Song King” when he was at university.

People from the Zhuang ethnic group are renowned for their love of folk songs.

Two Zhuang ethnic girls smile as they sing folk songs at the productive protection and demonstration base in Xincheng county, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 20, 2020. (Photo/Yu Siqi)

Zhuang brocade is known for its colors and delicate patterns, and was listed as a national intangible cultural heritage in 2006.

Zhuang Brocade, together with Yun, Shu and Song brocades, are named as China's top four famous brocades.

Zhuang people sing folk songs to welcome guests in Liangqing District of Nanning, Guangxi on Aug. 19, 2020.