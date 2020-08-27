Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Aug 27, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

"Folk song king" sings while weaving Zhuang brocade in Guangxi

By Du Mingming, Ma Tianyi (People's Daily Online)    17:19, August 27, 2020

(Video edited by He Zhuoyan)

Lan Peiwen, an inheritor of the art of Zhuang brocade, joyfully sings a Zhuang ethnic folk song accompanied by the sound of looms in Xincheng county, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 20, 2020.

He came up with the following lyrics: “Let me sing a folk song for you. Xincheng county has the best-known Zhuang brocade. Go and ask people about it if you don’t believe me. It used to be presented to emperors in Beijing as tribute.”

Lan Peiwen makes Zhuang brocade at the productive protection and demonstration base in Xincheng county, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 20, 2020. (Photo/Yan Lizheng)

Lan loves singing Zhuang ethnic folk songs, and earned the title of “Folk Song King” when he was at university.

People from the Zhuang ethnic group are renowned for their love of folk songs.

Two Zhuang ethnic girls smile as they sing folk songs at the productive protection and demonstration base in Xincheng county, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 20, 2020. (Photo/Yu Siqi)

Zhuang brocade is known for its colors and delicate patterns, and was listed as a national intangible cultural heritage in 2006.

Zhuang Brocade, together with Yun, Shu and Song brocades, are named as China's top four famous brocades.

Zhuang people sing folk songs to welcome guests in Liangqing District of Nanning, Guangxi on Aug. 19, 2020. 

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next

Related reading

Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York