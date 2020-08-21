Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Aug 21, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Poverty Alleviation in China: Wisdom of Poverty Reduction (II)

(People's Daily)    09:03, August 21, 2020

Decisive achievements have been made in poverty alleviation in China for building a moderately prosperous society in all respects in 2020. Poverty Alleviation in China, the first documentary film produced by People’s Daily, recorded 21 targeted poverty reduction stories happened in 11 provinces, aimed to share poverty reduction methods and experience with Chinese characteristics with the world.

We hope our stories could inspire more wisdom for other countries facing similar challenges. The greater the difficulties and challenges we face, the more important it is for us to cooperate and learn from each other.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next

Related reading

Full coverage

Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York