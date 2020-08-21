Poverty Alleviation in China: Wisdom of Poverty Reduction (II)

Decisive achievements have been made in poverty alleviation in China for building a moderately prosperous society in all respects in 2020. Poverty Alleviation in China, the first documentary film produced by People’s Daily, recorded 21 targeted poverty reduction stories happened in 11 provinces, aimed to share poverty reduction methods and experience with Chinese characteristics with the world.

We hope our stories could inspire more wisdom for other countries facing similar challenges. The greater the difficulties and challenges we face, the more important it is for us to cooperate and learn from each other.