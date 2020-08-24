Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Aug 24, 2020
Livestreaming helps promote local specialties to battle poverty

(Xinhua)    09:13, August 24, 2020

BEIJING, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- China's cultural authorities, renowned artists, and state broadcaster CCTV are joining hands to use livestreaming to fight against poverty in the country.

From August to October, more than 10 live programs will be on the air, both on the internet and television, to introduce the culture, tourism, agricultural products, and intangible cultural heritages of 52 poor counties nationwide.

Artists from ten national-level art troupes and CCTV hosts will feature on the shows to display the natural scenery, intangible cultural heritage customs, and special cuisines of the counties.

China's target year for the eradication of absolute poverty is 2020, which means that around 5.51 million people who remained impoverished at the end of 2019 will be lifted out of poverty by the end of this year.

