National political advisors discuss economic, social development plan

BEIJING, Aug. 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese national political advisors put forward suggestions for the country's economic and social planning over the next five years during a session of the standing committee of China's top political advisory body.

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), attended Wednesday's plenary meeting.

A total of 12 members of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee voiced their suggestions for the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) for national economic and social development at the plenary meeting.

Aiming to boost the growth of economic volume and improve the quality of development, the political advisors proposed to facilitate national economic circulation to establish a new development pattern, which takes the domestic market as the mainstay and allows the domestic and foreign markets to boost each other.

They called for deepening supply-side structural reform, and effective measures to forestall and defuse financial risks to achieve high-quality development of the financial sector.

Stressing the need to uphold the innovation-driven development strategy, the political advisors urged efforts to foster cutting-edge technology industries and seek development opportunities through technological innovation.

The political advisors urged a balanced and high-quality compulsory education as well as improving coordination between prevention, treatment, and scientific research on major epidemics.

Continuous efforts should be made to strengthen ecological conservation, and pursue eco-friendly development models and ways of life, said the political advisors.

Noting that China should deepen its opening up on a larger scale and in more fields, the political advisors also called for safeguarding multilateral trading regimes, and the building of an international economic governance system that is fair and equitable.