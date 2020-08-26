Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Aug 26, 2020
China to promote "Fengqiao Experience" in veterans affairs system

(Xinhua)    10:18, August 26, 2020

HANGZHOU, Aug. 25 (Xinhua) -- China will promote the "Fengqiao Experience" in the running of the veterans affairs system, according to a video conference held by the Ministry of Veterans Affairs Monday.

Fengqiao in eastern China was celebrated for its community-level social governance in the 1960s. The "Fengqiao Experience" is still regarded as the benchmark for resolving social disputes.

According to the conference, more efforts will be made to modernize China's system and capacity for veterans affairs governance, and to build a number of "demonstration service centers for veterans" nationwide, to improve the overall level of service and support for veterans.

Besides, volunteer service teams of veterans will be set up to encourage them to play an active role in society, said the conference.

China currently has over 630,000 service centers for veterans.

(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

