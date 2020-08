A farmer gathers fragrant pears at Shanghu Township in Korla, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 20, 2020. Covering an area of 455,000 mu (about 30,333 hectares), the cultivation of pear trees is expected to yield over 500,000 tonnes of fragrant pears in the city of Korla this year. By far, Korla has received orders for 121,300 tonnes of pears. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)