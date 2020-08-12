Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Aug 12, 2020
China's Xinjiang boasts over 100 high-rated tourist attractions

(Xinhua)    11:07, August 12, 2020

URUMQI, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) -- The number of top-notch national tourist attractions in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region exceeded 100 this year, making Xinjiang one of the provincial-level regions in the country with most tourist attractions.

Xinjiang added one 5A, China's highest rating for national tourist attractions, and 13 4A tourist attractions this year. Currently, the region has 13 5A and 90 4A national tourist attractions, according to Xinjiang's culture and tourism department.

The Pamir Tourist Attraction in western Xinjiang has been upgraded to 5A this year, and the region plans to develop the Sayram Lake and other attractions into highest-rated tourist spots.

Xinjiang has adopted a series of supervision and accountability measures, requiring administrative departments of tourist attractions to improve service quality and ensure proper management, the department said.

