Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Aug 14, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Xinjiang builds China's largest province-level power network

(Xinhua)    09:54, August 14, 2020

Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region has built the country's largest province-level power network, according to the State Grid's Xinjiang branch.

Some 71.7 billion yuan (about 10.33 billion U.S. dollars) has been invested in the region's power grid development during the 2016-2020 period, the company said.

Xinjiang has so far built 24 substations of 750-kilovolt or above and 60 power transmission lines with a total length of 8,261 km, thanks to accelerated power grid expansion in the past five years.

Xinjiang is rich in coal and wind power resources. Data from the local electricity trading center showed that Xinjiang now transmits electricity to 19 other Chinese province-level regions.

The expanded electricity network has made stable power supply a reality in many remote and poor areas in Xinjiang which used to rely on isolated solar power and hydropower grid.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York