Xinjiang builds China's largest province-level power network

Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region has built the country's largest province-level power network, according to the State Grid's Xinjiang branch.

Some 71.7 billion yuan (about 10.33 billion U.S. dollars) has been invested in the region's power grid development during the 2016-2020 period, the company said.

Xinjiang has so far built 24 substations of 750-kilovolt or above and 60 power transmission lines with a total length of 8,261 km, thanks to accelerated power grid expansion in the past five years.

Xinjiang is rich in coal and wind power resources. Data from the local electricity trading center showed that Xinjiang now transmits electricity to 19 other Chinese province-level regions.

The expanded electricity network has made stable power supply a reality in many remote and poor areas in Xinjiang which used to rely on isolated solar power and hydropower grid.