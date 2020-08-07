Chinese man transforms vegetables into vivid animals, goes viral on Internet

Yu Yuejun, a 58-year-old Chinese man in Kaifeng, central China’s Henan province, has recently gone viral on the Internet, as he “creates” vivid animals with nothing more than vegetables.

“It’s very pleasant to find the joy of life from vegetables,” Yu said.

Carving the 12 Chinese zodiac animals on eight watermelons in five days, Yu shared these finished works, which cannot be kept for a long time, with net users, saying that he felt happy when they gave him a thumbs-up.

Social media users in China have applauded him for his skills and ideas. “You’re really something,” said a user of the country’s social media giant Weibo.