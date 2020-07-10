Why do Chinese people have an enthusiasm for growing vegetables?

Foreigners may be puzzled by the question of how to better decorate their bare garden after moving into a new house, however, most Chinese people could drive this problem away with ease by growing vegetables, which offers a feast of blooms in spring and a harvest in autumn.

(Photo/People's Daily)

Beyond that, some Chinese people may also kill their time by planting virtual vegetables on their mobile phones or websites. Whether in real or virtual life, "growing vegetables" is the real experience of many Chinese people.

Playing a pragmatic role in ancient times, the ancestors were able to better resist famine and overcome hunger after adopting the practice of growing vegetables.

For Chinese people, growing vegetables is not only a need for survival but a kind of spiritual complex. "Growing one's own vegetables" is one of the ideal states that people pursue. Such a pastoral culture exhibits Chinese people's yearning for nature.

Nowadays, more intelligent technologies and better skills can be applied in growing vegetables with richer connotation and more practical meaning.

The Chinese navy garrisoned on an island in the Xisha Islands of the South China Sea recently harvested 750 kilograms of vegetables on sandy beaches for the first time using technology, which experts said could support communities on islands.

Chinese people have an enthusiasm for planting seeds in the icy South Pole, the tropical grassland, the snowy plateau, or even in outer space, creating conditions for planting before there are any.