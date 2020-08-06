Unilateralism, bullying pose real challenge to int'l order: Chinese FM

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi gives an exclusive interview to Xinhua on China-U.S. ties in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 5, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the real challenge to the current international order and system is that the United States, the strongest country in the world, places its own interests above everything else, and takes this as its code of conduct.

"It has gone extreme to pursue unilateralism and bullying, even at the cost of international responsibilities and multilateral rules," Wang told Xinhua in an exclusive interview.

At the height of COVID-19, the United States went so far as to groundlessly attack and withdraw from the World Health Organization. The current U.S. administration has pulled out of more international treaties than any one before it, making itself the most damaging force of the current international order, he added.

China is always a firm defender of the international order and the international system. Since the founding of New China more than 70 years ago, the country has never started a war, or occupied an inch of land of others, Wang noted.

"We have enshrined in the Constitution our commitment to peaceful development, and we are the first country in the world to make such a solemn pledge. We will continue to adhere to the path of peaceful development, and will never seek hegemony or expansionism. We will always be a staunch force for peace," Wang stressed.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the victory in the World Anti-Fascist War and the founding of the United Nations. "We must not allow the international system to be undermined arbitrarily, or the world divided again," Wang said.

China was the first to put its signature on the UN Charter. China has joined almost all international treaties and agreements, and has been faithfully fulfilling its due international responsibilities and obligations.

At a time when the future of the world is at stake, China will continue to champion and pursue multilateralism, safeguard the UN-centered international system, and promote multipolarity and greater democracy in international relations, Wang added.