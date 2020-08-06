Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday spoke of the need to put in place a clear-cut framework for China-U.S. relations amid the most complex situation since the establishment of the bilateral diplomatic relations in 1979.

China's U.S. policy is always consistent and stable, and in the meantime, China is also prepared for possible bumps and storms ahead, Wang said during an exclusive interview with Xinhua.

"The U.S. move to turn China into an adversary is a fundamental, strategic miscalculation. It means that the United States is funneling its strategic resources in the wrong area," he said.

"We are always ready to develop a China-U.S. relationship featuring no conflict, no confrontation, mutual respect and win-win cooperation based on coordination, cooperation and stability," he added.

In the meantime, China will firmly defend its sovereignty, security and development interests, because this is a legitimate right inherent in China being an independent sovereign state, Wang stressed.

The United States should honor the principle of sovereign equality enshrined in the UN Charter, learn how to get along with different systems and civilizations and adapt itself to peaceful coexistence, and accept the reality that the world is moving toward multipolarity, said Wang.

Wang expounded on the clear-cut framework for the relationship.

First, steer clear of red lines and avoid confrontation. For China-U.S. relations to develop soundly, the most critical thing is mutual respect, Wang noted.

China never intends to and will never interfere in U.S. elections or other U.S. internal affairs. Likewise, the United States must abandon its fantasy of remodeling China to U.S. needs. It must stop its meddling in China's internal affairs, and stop its irrational cracking down on China's legitimate rights and interests, he said.

Second, keep the channels open for candid dialogue. Dialogue is the prerequisite for addressing problems, and without dialogue, problems will only pile up and even get out of control, he said.

"China's door to dialogue remains open. We are willing, in the spirit of equality and open-mindedness, to talk and interact with the United States, and resume dialogue mechanisms at all levels and in all fields," said Wang.

Third, reject decoupling and uphold cooperation. The interests of the two countries are deeply entwined. Forced decoupling will inflict a lasting impact on bilateral relations, and endanger the security of international industrial chains and interests of all countries, Wang said.

With COVID-19 still raging across the world, China is prepared to have mutually beneficial cooperation with the United States on epidemic control and economic recovery, learn from each other and share experience on containing COVID-19, and join together with the United States the global response and multilateral cooperation in fighting COVID-19, he said.

Fourth, abandon the zero-sum mentality and stand up to shared responsibilities. "Our world still faces many global challenges. Traditional and non-traditional security challenges are intertwined. Almost all regional and international hotspot issues require a coordinated response from China, the United States and other countries," he said.

China and the United States must always bear in mind the well-being of mankind, live up to their responsibilities as two major countries, coordinate and cooperate as needed in the UN and other multilateral institutions, and work together for world peace and stability, said Wang.