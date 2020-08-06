U.S. should meet China halfway instead of inciting new Cold War, say politicians, experts

Politicians and experts around the globe believe that provoking a so-called new Cold War is remarkably detrimental. Instead, the United States should meet China halfway.

Richard Haass, president of the Council on Foreign Relations, wrote in an opinion published by The Washington Post that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivered a blistering speech about China.

"The problem was not simply that the nation's chief diplomat was decidedly undiplomatic. Worse was his misrepresentation of history and his failure to suggest a coherent or viable path forward for managing a relationship that more than any other will define this era," he said.

Dan Coats, a former U.S. senator from Indiana, wrote in an opinion published by The Washington Post that all this has many observers -- even in the White House -- speaking of a new "Cold War" between the United States and China.

"A new Cold War between the United States and China would be something else entirely. It is difficult to see how it could be fought effectively, not to mention successfully," Coats said.

The best way to avoid a growing conflict between the United States and China is through collaboration, not zero-sum competition, according to Rachel Esplin Odell, an international security fellow at the Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs at the Harvard Kennedy School.

Singapore hopes the United States is able to stabilize its relationship with China, because Asia depends on stable ties between the two countries to have a secure and predictable environment to prosper, Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in an online interview hosted by Washington-based think tank Atlantic Council, the Straits Times reported.

Jenny Clegg, senior lecturer in international studies at University of Central Lancashire, said that the China-U.S. relationship is one of the most important bilateral relationships and its deterioration would pose significant threat to world peace.