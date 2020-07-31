Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Jul 31, 2020
Residents in E China’s Jiangxi are all smiles as life continues to get better

(People's Daily Online)    15:44, July 31, 2020
Residents in E China’s Jiangxi are all smiles as life continues to get better
Hu Yubao, a resident of Shenshan village, Maoping township, Jinggangshan, Jiangxi province, stands in front of his family’s newly renovated country inn with a big smile on his face. One of the most important revolutionary base areas in China, Jinggangshan is regarded as the “cradle of the Chinese revolution”. (Photo/Wang Pu)

People in various parts of east China’s Jiangxi province are becoming richer and happier with each passing day, thanks to the unremitting efforts of local residents and the country’s endeavors to build a moderately prosperous society in all aspects.


