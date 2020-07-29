Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Jul 29, 2020
Two injured in small plane crash in U.S. Texas

(Xinhua)    08:58, July 29, 2020

Photo taken on July 28, 2020 shows the scene of a plane crash in Houston area of Texas, the United States. Two people were injured when the small plane crashed on Tuesday morning into a neighborhood in Houston area. (Photo by Steven Song/Xinhua)

Two people were injured when a small plane crashed on Tuesday morning into a neighborhood in Houston area in the U.S. state of Texas.

According to investigators, the aircraft landed into the front yard of a home in an area northwest of Houston before 2 a.m. It also hit a tree and clipped a light pole when crashing.

Two people were sent to the hospital. Authorities said the pilot suffered a head injury while the passenger has a broken wrist.

According to local media, the pilot reported he was at 7,000 feet (about 2,134 meters) when the plane lost power. He then put out a mayday call.

Registration records showed the aircraft belongs to a flight school and plane rental company in Texas. Authorities are investigating the crash.


