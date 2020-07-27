Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Jul 27, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

U.S. businesses not to exit China: media

(Xinhua)    11:12, July 27, 2020

American companies are concerned about the growing tensions between the United States and China, but aren't making any quick moves to exit the Chinese market, U.S. media reported over the weekend.

The U.S. business community is worrying about the China-smearing remarks from Washington's officials like U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and wary that the ramped-up rhetoric will have intended effect by souring the optimism of the businesses in China, an article titled "Deteriorating relations with China put U.S. companies on edge" in The Hill said.

In general, American companies oppose the U.S. administration's views on China, said Shaun Rein, founder of the China Market Research Group.

Doug Barry, director of communications for the U.S. and China Business Council, an advocacy group that represents about 220 companies that do business in China, said that they "want to encourage both countries to peacefully resolve their differences."

"To do this, the U.S. government needs a smart, comprehensive long-term policy which our members hope to play an important role in developing," Barry was quoted as saying by The Hill.

The signing of the China-U.S. phase-one economic and trade agreement in mid-January has been welcomed by the business community as a positive step toward improving relations, the article said.

The global COVID-19 pandemic and the coronavirus recession in the United States has prompted some businesses to seek additional supply chains elsewhere, but American companies are still hopeful that the United States and China will find a way to patch things up, according to The Hill.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York