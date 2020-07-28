Infection of Trump's national security adviser should be a wakeup call for US, say Chinese netizens

Photo taken on March 27, 2020 shows the U.S. Capitol building in Washington D.C., the United States. U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday signed a 2-trillion-dollar stimulus bill, the largest stimulus package in U.S. history, in an attempt to rescue the economy devastated by COVID-19. Photo:Xinhua

The novel coronavirus has invaded the White House and become the true enemy of the US but some have pretended not to see it, Chinese netizens mocked, after US President Donald Trump's national security adviser was diagnosed with COVID-19.

The news that the US president's national security advisor tested positive for COVID-19 quickly resonated across Chinese social media, topping the reading list of Chinese social media platform Sina Weibo on Tuesday morning. The topic had generated more than 100 million views as of press time.

While the Trump administration has been ignoring the fact that the pandemic is wreaking havoc on his own people, the virus has now infected his close friend and his highest-ranking official in the administration, Robert C. O'Brien.

Despite that, Trump tweeted "Make America Great Again!" on Tuesday, a slogan that he had used for his presidential election. But ironically, the tweet generated a strong backlash.

Some mocked the Trump administration by saying it had fulfilled that promise by making the US the hardest-hit country by COVID-19.

Thursday marks six months since the WHO declared COVID-19 a public health emergency of international concern. Almost 16 million cases have now been reported to the WHO, the Director-General said on Monday.

Data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University showed that as of Monday, the US contributed the most COVID-19 infections, with 4.2 million people confirmed with the novel coronavirus, including 147,303 deaths.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Trump administration has been turning a blind eye to the COVID-19, from saying the "virus doesn't exist" to the "virus will disappear when the weather gets warmer", then to some absurd attempts to comfort the public, such as claims that the virus could be killed by injecting disinfectant.

While the coronavirus is killing thousands of US people domestically, O'Brien, a leading China hawk, gave a vicious speech last month discrediting and attacking China and the Communist Party of China, and regards China as the biggest enemy of the US.

Chinese netizens said it is bizarre to see the Trump administration even trying to divert public attention from its own failure to combat the virus by alleging China caused the pandemic and should take responsibility for it, while its domestic epidemic continues to worsen.

"By seeking a scapegoat, the Trump administration only aims to create a false scent for winning the upcoming 2020 presidential election. The American people may be the lowest priority in their minds. What a bizarre administration!" Chinese netizens commented.

"It is sad to see the US government continuing to blame others when it cannot control the epidemic, leaving its own people to suffer," a Weibo user said. "It's crystal clear to all that it is the novel coronavirus that is the true enemy of the US, rather than China. Why can the Trump administration not see it?" another netizen posted.