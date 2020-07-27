School in E. China’s Anhui arranges special classroom for children evacuated from flood areas

An elementary school in Hengbu township, Zongyang county, Tongling, east China’s Anhui province, arranged a special classroom for more than 20 children among over 130 residents of Yucai village, Hengbu township, who were relocated to the school on July 16 after the water at Baidang Lake in Hengbu township exceeded safety levels due to the recent heavy rainfall, Xinhuanet.com reported.

19 staff members of the school are taking turns to provide the children with guidance on their homework or reading.