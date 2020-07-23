Residents enjoy a life of leisure at relocation site after flooding in Wuhan

Residents enjoy a life of leisure at a relocation site in Wuhan, central China's Hubei province, made available to villagers whose homes have been affected by recent flooding in the area: not only can they move in along with their luggage, but also enjoy three high-quality meals a day free of charge.

At the relocation site of Wuhan Economic & Technological Development Zone (Hannan), 70-year-old Wu Yunyao happily accepted the lunch distributed by the staff members and began to eat. "The food here is very good, better than what we eat at home, and there is more food than I can finish," Wu Yunyao said.

As one of the residents who were urgently transferred to the relocation site during the flood season, Wu Yunyao and his wife quickly adapted to life here.

Along with food and refreshments, daily necessities such as sheets, quilt covers, toiletries, and even mosquito repellent and toilet water have been well prepared.

In order to facilitate a good standard of living, water heaters and mobile public toilets have also been installed for the residents.

"After being notified of the mission to transfer the masses, everything has been prepared almost overnight," said Xie Yonghong, secretary of the Party working committee of Xiangkou Street.

At the relocation site transformed from a quiet school campus, the residents are able to relax and spend time together. Under the shade of the trees on the playground, groups of older adults can be found enjoying their spare time, and in the evening there are some residents who dance to music at the square.

"The local government officials are so thoughtful. We have no need to worry about food and shelter; what's more, we are taken care of by doctors and staff," said Wu Jieshou, a 77-year-old resident.