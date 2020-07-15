Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Jul 15, 2020
Flooding affects over 6.4 mln people in east China province

(Xinhua)    14:35, July 15, 2020

NANCHANG, July 15 (Xinhua) -- Over 6.42 million people were affected by rain-triggered floods from July 6 to Tuesday in east China's Jiangxi Province, the provincial flood control and drought relief headquarters said Wednesday.

Across the province, 654,000 people were relocated and 583,900 hectares of crops were damaged, including the destruction of 123,600 hectares of crops, as of 9 p.m. Tuesday. The direct economic loss stood at 11.76 billion yuan (about 1.7 billion U.S. dollars).

As of Tuesday, 2,531 km of embankments in the Jiangxi section of the main stream of the Yangtze River, the Poyang Lake area and nearby regions had seen water exceeding warning levels.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)

