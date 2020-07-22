Tsinghua University sends gorgeous admission letters to graduate students

Tsinghua University in Beijing started sending admission letters to its incoming postgraduate students on Monday, and this year’s are particularly beautiful and well-designed, the WeChat account of China Youth Daily reported on July 21.

(Photo/China Youth Daily)

(Photo/China Youth Daily)

The left side of the inside page of the prestigious university’s new admission letter for graduate students contains exquisite illustrations featuring shades of purple, which were specially created by the university.

Iconic buildings and elements of Tsinghua University, including the school river, the lotus pond, gate, sundial, auditorium, and sports center, are all incorporated into the inside page.

(Photo/China Youth Daily)

(Photo/China Youth Daily)

(Photo/China Youth Daily)

The text of the admission letter is printed on the right side of the inside page, with the background featuring a neat array of Chinese redbud, the symbolic flower of the university, which represents the gathering of students in the campus.

Qiu Yong, president of Tsinghua University, presented the first copy of the latest version of the university’s admission letter to a student in Wuhan via video link on July 20.

Liu Bulou, the student, is preparing to embark on his journey in Tsinghua University, studying for his doctorate in the Department of Computer Science and Technology.

During this special period, when the country is still taking measures to prevent and control the COVID-19 pandemic, receiving the admission letter from Tsinghua University online is a great encouragement for him, said Liu.

(Photo/China Youth Daily)

As a native of Wuhan, the Chinese city worst hit by the pandemic, Liu has been deeply impressed by the important role played by science and technology and the sense of patriotism Chinese people have shown during the crisis, according to the young man.

The admission letter has turned his dream of pursuing further education in Tsinghua University into reality, Liu said, noting that he will work hard at the campus in order to contribute to the country’s strategy for the development of artificial intelligence.