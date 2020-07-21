Contact-free elevator buttons unveiled in airport in NE China's Jilin

|Staff members install elevator sensor buttons in the terminal building of Changchun Longjia International Airport, July 20, 2018. (Photo/Yan Linyun)
Changchun Longjia International Airport in northeast China's Jilin Province has recently upgraded its elevator buttons and installed infrared sensors so that elevators can be used by passengers without having to press them.
Fighting terrorism a common responsibility of international…
Beijing announces targeted countermeasures against anti-Chi…
Chinese master carpenter's ancient skills become Internet s…
Xi voices confidence in China's economy, pledges wider open…
Reality Check of Falsehoods on China-related Human Rights M…