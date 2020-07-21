Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Jul 21, 2020
Contact-free elevator buttons unveiled in airport in NE China's Jilin

(People's Daily Online)    16:12, July 21, 2020
Staff members install elevator sensor buttons in the terminal building of Changchun Longjia International Airport, July 20, 2018. (Photo/Yan Linyun)

Changchun Longjia International Airport in northeast China's Jilin Province has recently upgraded its elevator buttons and installed infrared sensors so that elevators can be used by passengers without having to press them.


