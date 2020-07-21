Movie theaters in Beijing take anti-epidemic measures ahead of reopening

Cinemas in Beijing have been preparing to reopen their doors by taking COVID-19 control and prevention measures, including disinfection, on July 20.

Employees at the Capital Cinema were seen disinfecting its theaters, saying that the cinema disinfected its areas twice a day amid the epidemic in preparation for reopening.

According to a recent announcement by the China Film Administration, cinemas in low-risk areas are allowed to resume operation starting July 20 on condition that they have stringent epidemic prevention measures in place.