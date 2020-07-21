Movie theaters in Beijing take anti-epidemic measures ahead of reopening

|An employee at the Capital Cinema disinfects a theater, July 20. (Photo by Weng Qiyu/People’s Daily Online)
Cinemas in Beijing have been preparing to reopen their doors by taking COVID-19 control and prevention measures, including disinfection, on July 20.
Employees at the Capital Cinema were seen disinfecting its theaters, saying that the cinema disinfected its areas twice a day amid the epidemic in preparation for reopening.
According to a recent announcement by the China Film Administration, cinemas in low-risk areas are allowed to resume operation starting July 20 on condition that they have stringent epidemic prevention measures in place.
Fighting terrorism a common responsibility of international…
Beijing announces targeted countermeasures against anti-Chi…
Chinese master carpenter's ancient skills become Internet s…
Xi voices confidence in China's economy, pledges wider open…
Reality Check of Falsehoods on China-related Human Rights M…