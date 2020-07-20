Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Jul 20, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>Special Coverage >> Godsent Pu'er, Tea Source of the World

Pu'er: Expecting global cooperation at higher levels and in broader fields

(People's Daily Online)    16:44, July 20, 2020

(Provided to People's Daily Online/Zhou Youyun)

Favorable investment environment

Pu'er is located in the southwest border region of China and the central area of the Mekong River Sub-region. It is Yunnan's only prefecture-level city neighboring three countries and was an important portal of Southwest China in history. Pu'er boasts advantageous geographic location, abundant resources, beautiful environment, quality industries and excellent services, and serves as a promising land with infinite business opportunities and brilliant prospects. As the program of building the national bridgeheads is firmly pushed forward and the Pan-Pearl River Delta Regional Cooperation is continuously strengthened, Pu'er is embracing marvelous historic development opportunities, entering a golden development period with bright prospects, and becoming a new growth point and a new popular investment site for Yunnan economy.


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Dai Xiaoyu, Bianji)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Hot News

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Most Viewed

Day|Week

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York