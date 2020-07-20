Pu'er: Expecting global cooperation at higher levels and in broader fields

(Provided to People's Daily Online/Zhou Youyun)

Favorable investment environment

Pu'er is located in the southwest border region of China and the central area of the Mekong River Sub-region. It is Yunnan's only prefecture-level city neighboring three countries and was an important portal of Southwest China in history. Pu'er boasts advantageous geographic location, abundant resources, beautiful environment, quality industries and excellent services, and serves as a promising land with infinite business opportunities and brilliant prospects. As the program of building the national bridgeheads is firmly pushed forward and the Pan-Pearl River Delta Regional Cooperation is continuously strengthened, Pu'er is embracing marvelous historic development opportunities, entering a golden development period with bright prospects, and becoming a new growth point and a new popular investment site for Yunnan economy.