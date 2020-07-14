Chinese technologies win recognition in global anti-pandemic efforts

Five projects, including United Imaging's AI solution, won the Super AI Leader Award (SAIL) awards, a highest prize of the 2020 World Artificial Intelligence Conference, which was held from July 9 to 11.

(Screenshot from the BBC)

The AI solution, developed by the Shanghai-based United Imaging, has been adopted by more than 100 hospitals in China, as well as countries such as the U.S., Malaysia, and Italy.

Chinese experience has set an example for foreign countries in the containment of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The health QR code services provided in Beijing have played a vital role in the resumption of work and production. In some foreign countries, there are similar apps.

South Korea has launched an app called “Corona 100m,” which could inform users of a confirmed case about 100 meters away from them, as well as information of the patient such as the confirmation date of the COVID-19 infection, nationality, gender and travel history.

Singapore and Sweden have also developed apps to track confirmed COVID-19 cases and close contacts, and promote equal distribution of medical resources.

From battling against COVID-19 to promoting orderly resumption of work and production, Baidu Map has contributed in three aspects.

The platform has offered mapping services to 2.5 billion person-times between Jan. 22 and May 8. According to a report by the International Data Corporation (IDC), Baidu Map has focused on the needs of the public, swiftly upgrading epidemic control information and constantly rolling out new functions and services to satisfy the needs of people during the special period of time.