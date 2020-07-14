Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Jul 14, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Long wait time for test results hinder U.S. COVID-19 handling: The Washington Post

(Xinhua)    09:10, July 14, 2020

WASHINGTON, July 13 (Xinhua) -- Long waiting times for COVID-19 test results in the United States is hindering the country's efforts to stem the spread of the disease, according to The Washington Post.

Overly long wait times often render the test results "useless" as it makes contact tracing almost futile, Crystal Watson, a public health expert at Johns Hopkins University, was quoted as saying.

"By the time a person is getting results, they already have symptoms, their contacts may already have symptoms and have gone on to infect others," the expert said.

The United States is seeing a surging number of newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and demand for testing, resulting in an inadequate amount of essential medical equipment including swabs, chemical reagents, test kits and machines.

Adding to the predicament are logistical delays, according to the Post, given the length of times it takes to collect and transport the samples, as well as return the results to people and health agencies.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York