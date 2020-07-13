11 more U.S. soldiers in S.Korea test positive for COVID-19

SEOUL, July 13 (Xinhua) -- Eleven more U.S. soldiers in South Korea tested positive for COVID-19, the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said Monday.

The USFK said in a statement that 11 USFK service members were confirmed with the virus after arriving in South Korea, noting that all individuals tested positive on their first mandatory COVID-19 test prior to entering quarantine.

The confirmed soldiers have been transferred to a designated isolation facility on either Camp Humphreys or Osan Air Base both in Pyeongtaek, 70 km south the capital Seoul.

The total number of infections among the USFK-affiliated individuals rose to 74, according to Yonhap news agency. Of the total, 33 were active-duty soldiers.

The USFK reported nine more confirmed cases on Friday, including eight newly-assigned service members and one civilian employee.

It came amid the growing worry here about the imported COVID-19 cases. In the latest tally, South Korea reported 62 more cases of the COVID-19 for the past 24 hours, raising the combined number of infections to 13,479.

Out of the new cases, 43 were imported from overseas, marking the highest imported figure in 110 days. The figure continued to gain in double digits for 18 straight days.

The USFK said the services members and all other passengers on the commercial and chartered flights are tested upon arrival and immediately quarantined without interacting with anybody besides other individuals on their flight.