Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Jul 13, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

No adequate evidence pregnant COVID-19 patients can infect fetuses: expert

(Xinhua)    15:58, July 13, 2020

BEIJING, July 12 (Xinhua) -- There is currently no adequate evidence of the transmission of COVID-19 from pregnant women infected with the virus to their fetuses, according to a Chinese medical expert.

The severity of the illness of pregnant COVID-19 patients is similar to that of other patients, and the disease is not more likely to develop into serious cases for pregnant women, said Zhao Yangyu, head of the obstetrics department of the Peking University Third Hospital.

"According to researches from home and abroad, the conditions of expectant mothers who have recovered from the disease are generally good, and there is no proof of the necessity to terminate the pregnancy," Zhao said.

With the current normal treatment and methods on pregnant patients, the fetuses are safe, she added.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York