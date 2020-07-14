Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Jul 14, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Global COVID-19 cases top 13 mln: Johns Hopkins University

(Xinhua)    08:36, July 14, 2020

NEW YORK, July 13 (Xinhua) -- Global confirmed COVID-19 cases topped 13 million on Monday, reaching 13,006,764 as of 4:34 p.m. local time (2034 GMT), according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

A total of 570,776 people worldwide have died from the disease, the data showed.

Visitors wearing face shields rest on a bench at the Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts in Moscow, Russia, on July 10, 2020. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhu)

The United States suffered the most from the pandemic, with 3,346,246 cases and 135,477 fatalities; Brazil followed with 1,864,681 cases and 72,100 deaths, the tally showed.

Countries with more than 300,000 cases also include India, Russia, Peru and Chile, according to the CSSE.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York