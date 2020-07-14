Global COVID-19 cases top 13 mln: Johns Hopkins University

NEW YORK, July 13 (Xinhua) -- Global confirmed COVID-19 cases topped 13 million on Monday, reaching 13,006,764 as of 4:34 p.m. local time (2034 GMT), according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

A total of 570,776 people worldwide have died from the disease, the data showed.

Visitors wearing face shields rest on a bench at the Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts in Moscow, Russia, on July 10, 2020. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhu)

The United States suffered the most from the pandemic, with 3,346,246 cases and 135,477 fatalities; Brazil followed with 1,864,681 cases and 72,100 deaths, the tally showed.

Countries with more than 300,000 cases also include India, Russia, Peru and Chile, according to the CSSE.