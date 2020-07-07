Jordan says holding China-Arab States Cooperation Forum shows keenness to boost mutual ties

AMMAN, July 6 (Xinhua) -- Jordan on Monday said holding the 9th ministerial meeting of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum (CASCF) shows the commitment of the Arab states and China to cooperation and achieving mutual interests.

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi made the remarks at the opening of the meeting Monday, where he stressed that holding the event online due to the coronavirus epidemic, shows the connectedness of all countries and the importance of multilateral international action to face challenges.

The forum was co-chaired by Safadi and Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, and attended by ministers of foreign affairs of the Arab League member states and its secretary-general.

In his speech, Safadi said international cooperation is required to face the pandemic as well as to meet the rights of people to education, work, health services, and growth.

The minister added that any country needs to respect international law and the principles of good-neighbourliness, without interfering in countries' internal affairs, and that multilateral action is needed to overcome challenges and resolve regional crises.

On the Palestinian issue, he said that Jordan appreciates China's stance in supporting Palestinians' rights to freedom and independence, rejecting the annexation plan of occupied Palestinian land in violation of international law and endangerment of all chances of just and comprehensive peace.

"Jordan looks forward to working with China and all members of the international community to find true solutions to achieve peace," which Safadi said "cannot be done as long as the occupation remains and without establishing an independent Palestinian state within the June 4, 1967 lines as per the two-state solution."

The minister added that the Middle East suffers from several crises in Syria, Yemen, and Libya, and leads a war against terrorism.

Solving the regional crises requires international cooperation based on the principle of avoiding interference in internal affairs and respecting international law, said the minister.