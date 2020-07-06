China delivers anti-coronavirus medical aid to Arab League

Arab League Assistant Secretary General Hossam Zaki (L) and Chinese Ambassador to Egypt Liao Liqiang pose for a photo during the medical aid handover ceremony at the headquarters of Arab League in Cairo, Egypt, on July 5, 2020. The Cairo-based Arab League received on Sunday a batch of anti-coronavirus medical aid from the Chinese government. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

CAIRO, July 5 (Xinhua) -- The Cairo-based Arab League received on Sunday a batch of anti-coronavirus medical aid from the Chinese government.

The aid shipment was delivered to Arab League officials at the pan-Arab organization headquarters in Cairo by Chinese Ambassador to Egypt Liao Liqiang.

"After the eruption of the virus, China provided a large number of medical materials for Arab countries, shared the experience and technology of combating the virus with Arab countries," Liao told reporters.

China has held video conferences of health experts with 21 Arab countries and dispatched medical teams to eight Arab countries, he said.

China also assisted Arab countries in procuring anti-virus materials in China and supported the orderly resumption of production in Arab countries, the Chinese ambassador added.

Liao expressed China's hopes to work with Arab countries to enhance mutual political trust, deepen win-win cooperation, build a China-Arab community of shared future in a new era, and promote China-Arab strategic partnership to a new level.

Hossam Zaki, assistant secretary general of Arab League, expressed gratitude for China's medical aid.

"This reflects the depth of cooperation and friendship between the Arab League and China, especially in the light of the current circumstances and challenges the world faces," he said.

The shipment contains several types of face masks, he said, adding this comes in the framework of enhancing mutual cooperation between the two sides to combat the spread of the coronavirus.